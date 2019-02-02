FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An elderly woman was shot Friday night and is believed to have been in retaliation to a shooting between two men outside of a food mart earlier that night in Fort Worth, police say.

Fort Worth police arrived to Joe’s Food Mart on Miler Avenue around 7 p.m.

Two men got into an argument, which provoked one of the men to pull out a gun and shoot the other man.

Video cameras showed footage of the man then seen walking into the store with a shot wound on his leg.

Police said the man isn’t cooperating for details. They believe they have both men identified.

The man that was shot is stable. He was taken to a hospital and is in police custody.

Later that night, police responded to a shooting call at Quails Lane.

An elderly woman was found inside her home with a gun shot to the arm.

She was rushed to a local hospital. Her condition remains unknown.

Police said this incident is possibly gang related. The suspects are still outstanding.