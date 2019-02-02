DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Uptown Dallas Friday morning has been identified, police say.

Dallas police said 34-year-old Dralon Patterson is responsible for sexually assaulting a woman inside an apartment garage.

The offense happened near McKinney Avenue and Howell Street midnight Thursday into Friday.

Saturday morning, another woman, who wishes to be called “Leena,” said the man approached her Friday night.

“I could have very well been his next victim,” said Leena.

She said the man fit the suspect’s description and called 911.

“We saw the cops driving up the street and then I saw the guy walking, just casually walking,” said Leena. “And I yelled out from my balcony, ‘That’s the guy!’ and they had their windows down, and they heard. They both went after the guy and he ran and they chased right after him.”

Officers found Patterson and took him into custody for evading arrest charge.

After further investigation, police determined he was the suspect responsible for aggravated sexual assault.

Patterson was taken to the Dallas County Jail without bond.

A couple visiting from Arkansas also remained vigilant before his arrest.

“That’s not what you want to hear when you come into town,” said Lindsey Goodwin.

Her husband, Matthew, said they decided not to go into the parking garage.

“We get in our Uber and we stay out of the dark places,” said Matthew.

Brian Peete works nearby and said he’ll continue to watch his co-workers.

“Majority of them are women,” said Peete. “They’re going to get hit worse emotionally by this than I am. All I can do is tell them ‘I’ll walk y’all to your car, I’m there for you. I’ll tell people to go away if you need. Just let me know.'”