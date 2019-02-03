ATLANTA (CBSDFW.COM) – It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but the New England Patriots came out of Atlanta with their sixth Super Bowl victory. They defeated the Los Angeles Rams in a low-scoring, defensive matchup 13-3.

The first and only touchdown of the game came in the fourth quarter, which gave the Patriots the lead and win. Rookie Sony Michel ran the ball in from two yards out. He finished with 18 carries for 94 yards.

Quarterback Tom Brady had a quiet game stat-wise with no touchdown passes and one interception, but he led his team against a high-powered Rams defense. However, wide receiver Julian Edelman was the bright spot for the team with his 10 catches for 141 yards and crucial third-down conversions.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski also had a good outing with six catches for 87 yards. His longest catch was for 29 yards, which put the Patriots in the red zone.

The Los Angeles defense was the only highlight for the team as the offense couldn’t produce points or yards.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff struggled throughout the game with 189 yards passing and one interception. The running backs also had a tough outing the standout Todd Gurley reaching only 35 yards rushing.

Los Angeles ended punting nine times, which summed up the offensive struggles for the team.

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski made a 41-yard field goal with less than two minutes remaining in the game to give his team a two-score lead.