ROYSE CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – Police said they hope home surveillance video can offer clues into the double homicide of a two teenagers Sunday morning in Royse City.

Investigators still don’t know what led up to the violence that occurred on the 3100 block of Overstreet in the Woodland Creek subdivision around 3:05 a.m.

Police said they found two people dead when they arrived. They said they believe a third person was involved in the shooting but left the scene before they arrived.

Residents said the victims were next door neighbors.

Timothy Reed, a neighbor, lives in front of the two houses where the shooting happened.

“Around three o’clock this morning, wife and I heard gunshots that woke us up,” said Reed. “About five or ten seconds after that, I heard voices so I stepped outside. I saw a body laying out in the road.”

Reed said the two victims were teenagers.

“We’d see them at the pool sometimes and swim with them,” said Reed. “They’d walk by and wave and say hi to us. No problems with them whatsoever.”

Royse City ISD confirmed one of the victims was a current student. The other victim was a former student.

The school district said the high school counseling team will help students and staff members during the loss when they return to class Monday.

Natalie Hernandez was stunned to hear one of the victims was a classmate and a neighbor.

“He was nice,” said Hernandez. “He used to always give everybody advice. We were really close friends. He was a really nice guy. I didn’t really know the other one.”

The school district hasn’t released the names of the victims, out of respect for their families.

Police are still investigating. They ask that anyone with information related to the offense, contact the Royse City Police Department at 972-636-9422.