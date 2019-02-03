LIVE TONIGHTSUPER BOWL ON CBS 11
(Royse City Police Department/Facebook)

ROYSE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Royse City High School lost a current student and a former student in a shooting Sunday morning, police say.

Police arrived to the 3100 block of Overstreet in the Woodland Creek subdivision around 3:05 a.m.

When they arrived, police found two people dead. Police said they believe a third person was involved in the shooting but left the scene before they arrived.

The school district said the high school counseling team will help students and staff members during the loss when they return to class Monday.

Police are still investigating. They ask that anyone with information related to the offense, contact the Royse City Police Department at 972-636-9422.

