McKINNEY, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A judge sentenced a Princeton man to 50 years in prison with no chance of parole after a Collin County jury found him guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Paulo Ostolin, 47, knew and had ongoing access to the child from the time she was 10 until she was 12, according to the Collin County District Attorney’s Office.

In May 2017, the child told her mother about the abuse and her mother called law enforcement.

At trial, the victim testified that during the abuse she felt, “all alone,” and “like no one could help [her].”

“This child bravely stood up to a sexual predator, and because she did, he’lI never prey on another child again,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement.

After Ostolin’s sentencing, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a statement, “I am very proud of our dedicated deputies, prosecutors and child advocates who worked together seamlessly to protect a very brave and innocent child from a true monster.”