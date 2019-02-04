



– Dallas Police are looking for a man they said ran over a 3-year-old with his truck, killing the little boy, and just kept going.

Police released an image of the suspect, Ramon Garcia-Ruiz, 24.

Dallas Police said around 3:25 p.m. Sunday a a black Chevrolet Pickup LTZ with TX License LCM-2124 was traveling through a parking lot at the 2900 block of W. Northwest Highway.

The child was struck in front of the Chicken-N-Rice restaurant.

Detectives are requesting help from the community with any information on this person of interest and/or the truck. Anyone with information can contact Detective C. Clark at (214) 671-0011 or by cell (214) 724-8769, or by email casey.clark@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Police shared an image of what the truck looks like, but it’s not the actual truck.