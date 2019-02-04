  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Humane Society of North Texas said worked with the Cooke County Sheriff’s Department in Valley View, Texas, on the negotiated release of 13 dogs on Friday, February 1.

The property owner released the dogs because she had no means to continue to support the animals at the property.

dogs rescued from Cooke County, Texas (Humane Society of North Texas)

Upon arrival at the property, most of the dogs were found in an outdoor pen, some were in a trailer and the remaining dogs were loose on the property, HSNT said in a news release Monday night.

HSNT said it took the 13 dogs to an offsite quarantine property for evaluation where they were found to be suffering from severe demodectic mange, fleas and intestinal worms.

The dogs are now being treated for their ailments and are resting comfortably, HSNT said.

dogs rescued from Cooke County, Texas (Humane Society of North Texas)

“Once these severely neglected dogs and puppies have completely recovered they will be available for adoption in our facilities. HSNT will continue to support and partner with law officials and act as an advocate on behalf of all animals, ensuring their well-being,” said Cassie Lackey, HSNT Director of Communications.

HSNT said it is in immediate need of financial support for these neglected animals to cover the cost of food, bedding and veterinary care.

Several adult female dogs are pregnant and will need foster homes once their treatment is complete.

To make a monetary donation to assist with the care of these dogs, click here and donate to the Animal Medical Fund.

dogs rescued from Cooke County, Texas (Humane Society of North Texas)

