FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas allergy expert say we can thank the constant rise and drop in temperatures across North Texas lately for the ongoing and fierce allergies many people are suffering.

“It’s been getting warmer and cooler and warmer and cooler and so it’s been kind of stuttering season,” said Dr. James Haden of the Allergy & Asthma Clinic of Fort Worth.

As a result, he says he can expect allergens in the North Texas air to plentiful be throughout February.

“Mountain Cedar will be high for a few days and then it will fall off, but then a week later when the weather changes it’s right back in the air,” said Dr. Haden.

The best advice he gives to those prone to struggles with allergies is to be mindful of pollen counts and take allergy medicine ahead of the next drastic weather change.

“Make sure you’re taking your medicine in anticipation of those changes. The medicines work much better to prevent symptoms than rescue you from symptoms that you are already having,” Dr. Haden said.