ABILENE (CBSDFW.COM) – Tributes are pouring in for a Texas border patrol agent killed in a weekend crash.

Agent Donna Doss was helping a state trooper on I-20 near Abilene Saturday night when she was hit.

A fund was set up to help her family. The fundraiser, organized by the BPA Family Network, has a goal of $10,000.

Click here for the donation page.

The driver was taken into custody, but it’s unclear what charges, if any that person is facing.

Doss served with the border patrol for 16 years.

Abilene is two hours west of Fort Worth.

 

 

