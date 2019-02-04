Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Young and the Restless” star Kristoff St. John, who played Neil Winters on the soap opera for the last 28 years, was found dead Sunday. St. John, 52, was found dead at his home in the Woodland Hills area, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Detectives have been called in to investigate the actor’s death, which was characterized as a possible alcohol overdose according to CBS LA.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Young and the Restless” star Kristoff St. John, who played Neil Winters on the soap opera for the last 28 years, was found dead Sunday. St. John, 52, was found dead at his home in the Woodland Hills area, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Detectives have been called in to investigate the actor’s death, which was characterized as a possible alcohol overdose according to CBS LA.