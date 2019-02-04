  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Kristoff St. John, Woodland Hills, Young and the Restless


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Young and the Restless” star Kristoff St. John, who played Neil Winters on the soap opera for the last 28 years, was found dead Sunday of alcohol poisoning. St. John, 52, was found dead at his home in the Woodland Hills area, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Detectives have been called in to investigate the actor’s death, which was characterized as a possible alcohol overdose.

