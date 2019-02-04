  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arlington Police, DFW News, Pedestrian Killed, sidewalk, suv, vehicle left the road, Woman Killed, woman struck

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained after being struck by an SUV around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Arlington Police said Monday night.

It happened in the 2000 block of S. Cooper Street involving an SUV.

The woman who was struck was rushed to the hospital.

She died Monday around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling northbound on Cooper Street when it left the roadway and drove onto the east sidewalk parallel to the lanes where a pedestrian was walking.

Detectives continue to investigate what caused the driver to go off the road and onto the sidewalk.

The driver was not injured and has been cooperating with investigators, police said.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s