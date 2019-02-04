ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained after being struck by an SUV around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Arlington Police said Monday night.

It happened in the 2000 block of S. Cooper Street involving an SUV.

The woman who was struck was rushed to the hospital.

She died Monday around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling northbound on Cooper Street when it left the roadway and drove onto the east sidewalk parallel to the lanes where a pedestrian was walking.

Detectives continue to investigate what caused the driver to go off the road and onto the sidewalk.

The driver was not injured and has been cooperating with investigators, police said.