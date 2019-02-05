



Police said it was found Monday night in Irving parked on a side street near East Grauwyler Road and Texas Highway 183.

However, police are still looking for the suspected driver, Ramon Garcia-Ruiz, 24.

Dallas Police said around 3:25 p.m. Saturday a a black Chevrolet LTZ pickup with TX License LCM-2124 was traveling through a parking lot at the 2900 block of W. Northwest Highway.

The child, Jorge Aguayo, was struck in front of the Chicken-N-Rice restaurant.

“He had a heart of gold,” said his mother, Yvette Aguayo.

Aguayo said she and her children had driven in from Wichita Falls to spend the weekend with family. She was with her sister when she got the call a truck had hit Jorge.

“And that the driver ran off. He left. He left my baby there to die,” she said. “He can’t live his life just like nothing happened. That man needs to be caught.”

Anyone with information on Garcia-Ruiz’s whereabouts can contact Detective C. Clark at (214) 671-0011 or by cell (214) 724-8769, or by email casey.clark@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us with the Dallas Police Department’s Vehicle Crimes Unit.