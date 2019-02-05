WATCH: President Donald Trump Delivers State Of The Union Address At 8PM
RICHMOND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former University of Texas quarterback Vince Young was arrested early Monday morning and charged with driving while intoxicated, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

Young was released on a $500 bond.

This was Young’s second DWI arrest in three years.

Vince Young (Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Dept.)

Young, who played for the Tennessee Titans in the NFL, is currently employed by UT’s Division of Diversity and Community Engagement.

His duties include helping with alumni relations and focusing on programs that support first-generation college students from low-income backgrounds.

