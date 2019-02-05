RICHMOND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former University of Texas quarterback Vince Young was arrested early Monday morning and charged with driving while intoxicated, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

Young was released on a $500 bond.

This was Young’s second DWI arrest in three years.

Young, who played for the Tennessee Titans in the NFL, is currently employed by UT’s Division of Diversity and Community Engagement.

His duties include helping with alumni relations and focusing on programs that support first-generation college students from low-income backgrounds.