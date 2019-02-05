DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was able to fire his gun at suspects who he said were trying to steal his motorcycle early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded to the apartments in the 9900 block of Adleta Boulevard at around 4:45 a.m. where the man told them about the attempted robbery.

According to police, the man had looked out his apartment window to see if his motorcycle was still in the parking lot, and when he didn’t see it, he went outside to investigate.

When the man went outside, he said he saw his motorcycle on a trailer. He then confronted multiple suspects who were trying to steal it.

Police said as the suspects were trying to leave the scene, the driver hit the owner of the motorcycle with the vehicle. The man then fired his handgun at the suspects’ vehicle in order to stop them.

The suspects were able to get away, but the victim’s motorcycle was recovered and given back. The man was not seriously injured after being hit.

Police are still searching for the suspects.