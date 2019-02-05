DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Almost 15 percent of the state’s high school students are using opioids without prescriptions, according to the Office of the Attorney General of Texas. That’s one in seven students.

Texas Health emergency room physician and co-chair on the Comprehensive Opioid Committee, Dr. Glenn Hardesty believes that statistic is too conservative and that the epidemic is getting worse.

While he says fixing the problem will take a multifaceted approach, here’s his bottom line: “One, would be get rid of old drugs. Two is Narcan should be everywhere. You should push back on ‘does my child really need the drug?’ ”

Narcan is the agent used to reverse an overdose immediately.

The doctor also says the medical community and acute pain patients’ need to begin to accept a reasonable expectation of pain as part of the healing process. This will allow doctors to use opioid alternatives.

“Tylenol and Motrin are very effective pain medication when used either individually or together. There are also regional anesthesia techniques,” Hardesty said.

The problem is so bad that Attorney General Ken Paxton launched a new campaign about it last month.

“Dose of Reality” offers support, including an online help line.

“Opioids such as OxyContin and hydrocodone are prescribed by doctors to treat moderate to severe pain, but have serious risks and side effects. When patients are not well informed, these drugs can inflict far more pain than they prevent,” said Paxton.

Hardesty agrees.

“I don’t want to have that conversation with another parent that their son or daughter has died from an opioid overdose. You just… you get tired of that conversation.”