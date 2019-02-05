  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lewisville Police said Tuesday they have identified the man who went to a massage spa, requested a sex act and robbed an employee while claiming to be a police officer.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect on Monday.

aggravated robbery, impersonating a police officer suspect (surveillance)

Police are not releasing the suspects name and have not said if they know where he is.

Police said the man went to Top Massage at 1010 S. Edmonds for a 1-hour massage last Thursday, January 31.

During the massage, police said the man requested the employee “massage his private area.”

The employee refused and told the man to leave and offered to refund his money.

Police said he then changed into his clothes and confronted the employee, telling her “he wanted all her money.”

The suspect then opened his shirt to show a pistol and handcuffs. He claimed he was a police officer and told the employee she would be arrested if she did not comply.

The suspect took $300 from her before leaving the business.

The investigation into the incident continues.

