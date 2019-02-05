  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

RED OAK POLICE DEPARTMENT (CBSDFW.COM) – The Red Oak Police Department is asking the community to help them find a man who was last seen Saturday.

Estean Freeman Jr, 51, was reported missing after leaving his home on Saturday, February 2, 2019 and failing to return. Friends and family members have not heard from him and have unsuccessfully attempted to reach him by phone.

Estean Freeman Jr (photo courtesy: Red Oak Police Department)

Freeman has a medical condition that requires medication.

He’s 6 feet tall, weighs 225 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Freeman was wearing a black jacket, red shirt, and dark-colored sweatpants driving a black Nissan Sentra (TX) LLP-4505.

If anyone has information about is location, please contact Sgt. Gary Dollar at 469-218-7710 (gdollar@redoaktx.org) or Lt. Richard Boone at 469-218-7745 (RBoone@redoaktx.org).

