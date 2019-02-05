WATCH: President Donald Trump Delivers State Of The Union Address
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMCBS News: State of the Union 2019
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:air travel, Aviation, DFW News, FAA, Hawaii, Honolulu, Southwest Airlines, Test Flight

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Southwest Airlines has completed a test flight from Oakland, California, to Honolulu to show federal aviation officials it should be authorized to begin scheduled flights from the U.S. mainland to Hawaii.

In a statement, the Dallas-based airline said the Tuesday flight was intended to demonstrate to the Federal Aviation Administration its long-range navigation and communications procedures and capabilities.

Southwest has applied for FAA certification to fly to Honolulu and three other Hawaiian destinations from Oakland, San Jose, San Diego and Sacramento in California.

No dates have been announced but the recent partial federal government shutdown delayed the federal regulatory approval process.

A Southwest Boeing 737 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on May 24, 2018. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images)

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s