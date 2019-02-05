HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two major not-for-profit health care providers in Texas have canceled plans to merge.

A statement Tuesday from Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health and Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System says the merger is off. Specifics weren’t released. The statement says both companies are capable of achieving their visions for the future without merging at this time.

The full joint statement read:

After months of thoughtful exploration, we have decided to discontinue talks of a merger between our two systems. Ultimately, we have concluded that as strong, successful organizations, we are capable of achieving our visions for the future without merging at this time. We have a tremendous amount of respect for each other and remain committed to strengthening our communities, advancing the health of Texans and transforming the delivery of care. We will continue to seek opportunities for collaboration as two forward-thinking, mission-driven organizations.

The companies in October announced plans to merge with a goal of improved patient care and more cost-effective services.

The two systems have about 73,000 employees in more than 30 Texas counties with 68 hospital campuses. The combined operation was expected to have executive and support staff based in Austin, Dallas, Houston and Temple.

