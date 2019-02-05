ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A community in mourning will be holding a candlelight vigil at Royse City High School Tuesday evening to remember a current and a former student killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Police responded to the deadly shooting at around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Overstreet, less than a mile away from the high school. When they arrived, they found two people dead inside.

Investigators believe a third person was involved in the shooting but left the scene before officers arrived. Police are still working to identify any potential suspects.

Royse City ISD confirmed on Sunday the two victims were a current student and a former student at the high school.

“Obviously everyone is very upset and it’s hard to understand and very tragic and so our focus today is we have a team of ten counselors that is here to take care of students and staff,” said Royse City ISD Chief Communications Officer Adi Bryant said in a statement Sunday.

Officials have not released the names of the victims.

The vigil is expected to begin at 7:15 p.m in front of the high school.