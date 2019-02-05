DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some of the top players in the world are serving up some of the most exciting tennis of the year this week in Dallas.

The RBC Tennis Championships of Dallas is underway at TBarM Racquet Club.

Forty-eight of the highest ranked men’s players around the globe are competing for $135,000 in prize money in both singles and doubles.

This year’s draw includes the current top American player John Isner.

All of the matches are played indoors.

There’s also food and vendors near the courts for spectators.

It’s the 21st year for the biggest tournament in Dallas and organizers say it continues to grow.

“We are the only tournament in North America right now and I think it has a lot to do with the longevity of the tournament,” says Glen Agritelley, TBarM Racquet Club Owner and Tournament Chairman. “There’s very few tournaments in United States that have been around for 21 years and our members have really embraced the players.”

Tickets to daytime and nighttime matches are available through the finals on Sunday.

The event has also donated more than a million dollars to the Susan G. Komen Foundation and the Dallas Tennis Associations’s Invest in a Child Program.

Hundreds of kids from all over North Texas will get to take part in tennis clinics during the week long tournament.

TBarM’s owner says the competition among professional players will be higher this year than ever.

“Our draw is similar to what a $250,000 draw would be so we’re really excited about the level of play that we’ve got coming in this week,” said Agritelley.