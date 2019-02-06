MOBILE, Ala. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Last month Buc-ee’s, the Texas-based company known for its massive convenience stores, opened its first location outside of the Lone State State — now they’re being sued.

Buc-ee’s opened the new location along Interstate 10 in Alabama and one of its competitors is now suing the newcomer in a gas price dispute.

News outlets report that Oasis Travel Center LLC has sued Buc-ee’s in federal court saying the company with the buck-toothed cartoon beaver mascot is illegally selling gasoline for less than state law allows.

Buc-ee’s opened the 53,000-square-foot store in Baldwin County on January 21.

The lawsuit claims that Buc-ee’s opening day price of about $1.80 per gallon violated the Alabama Motor Fuel Marketing Act, which says companies cannot sell gas for less than it costs to buy and transport to a retail outlet.

The lawsuit says Alabama’s current lowest price is $2 per gallon.

Buc-ee’s attorney Jeff Nadalo says the company promises to deliver high-quality fuel priced competitively and always strives to the customers’ choice.

