WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bobby Lee Dow, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Fort Worth, Jamie Deshawn Harris, Manuel Brown, Murder
Bobby Lee Dow (l) and Jamie Deshawn Harris (r)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two cousins have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 43-year-old man back in December outside of a Fort Worth club.

Police arrested 26-year-old Bobby Lee Dow and 27-year-old Jamie Deshawn Harris and charged them with murder in the fatal shooting of Manuel Brown on Dec. 9.

The shooting happened outside of Club New Start on Miller Avenue just south of Highway 287 after midnight on that day. Police said there was some kind of disturbance that spilled into the parking lot before shots rang out.

Brown was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s