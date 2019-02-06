FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two cousins have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 43-year-old man back in December outside of a Fort Worth club.

Police arrested 26-year-old Bobby Lee Dow and 27-year-old Jamie Deshawn Harris and charged them with murder in the fatal shooting of Manuel Brown on Dec. 9.

The shooting happened outside of Club New Start on Miller Avenue just south of Highway 287 after midnight on that day. Police said there was some kind of disturbance that spilled into the parking lot before shots rang out.

Brown was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.