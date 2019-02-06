



Denton County Public Health has confirmed one measles case in Denton County.

The health department is identifying and contacting people who may have been exposed. At this time, this case has not been linked to any other measles cases.

“Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health. “Unfortunately, people think that measles is just a rash and fever but measles can cause serious health concerns, especially in young children, and is highly contagious. Vaccination is incredibly effective at protecting those we love from this infection.”

Children should receive measles vaccination via one dose of MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) between twelve to fifteen months of age, and another dose prior to entering school, between four to six years of age. Residents born prior to 1957 are considered immune to measles but those born in 1957 or after should verify vaccination history.

The CDC states measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air via coughing and sneezing. Measles starts with fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, and sore throat followed by a rash that spreads over the body. Measles is so contagious that if one person has it, 90% of the people close to that person who are not yet immune could become infected. As a highly contagious infection, measles can live in an airspace where an infected person was for up to two hours. Measles can be transmitted to others from four days prior to four days after the rash appears.

Click here for more information and here to locate clinics that provide measles vaccinations.