DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Family members are searching for a North Texas mother of two and a man who they believe may be responsible for her disappearance.

The search brought them to White Rock Lake Wednesday morning where they were joined by Dallas police.

Police said that they finished their search for the day as they have “exhausted their efforts.” There were no new updates to the case after Wednesday’s search.

According to family, 26-year-old Weltzin Garcia and her boyfriend, Alfonso Hernandez, were first reported missing from their home in Grand Prairie. Family said Garcia and Hernandez have two children together.

Garcia’s twin sister told CBS 11 there had been a domestic dispute between the two where Hernandez allegedly hit Garcia a few weeks ago, leading to a restraining order against him.

Atziry Garcia believes her sister is in danger. The couple’s car and some of their belongings were found by Dallas police near White Rock Lake, which led to a search in the area. The search was focused on a wooded area near the lake where officers and a K-9 unit investigated.

“Alfonso, if you have my sister, please bring her back. If you don’t wanna go back with your family, it’s fine. But I’m sure my sister wants to get back with her kids. Please just bring my sister back… Alive or dead, just tell us something. We just want to know… Just need an answer for your kids,” said Atziry Garcia.

The sister said Hernandez had sent his family a “goodbye” text on Tuesday.

Dallas police did not release any further details on the case and said that Grand Prairie police are in charge of the investigation.