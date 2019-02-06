(CBS 11) – The Scorpions are a popular hard-rock band from Germany and were very successful commercially in the 80s and early 90s. Members during the 80s were Klaus Meine (vocals), Rudolf Schenker (guitar), Matthias Jabs (guitar), Francis Buchholz (bass), and Herman Rarebell (drums). Their primary genres of music have been hard rock and heavy metal.

From 1985 to 1991, they charted twice on the Billboard Hot 100: “Rock You Like A Hurricane” in 1984 and “Wind Of Change” in 1991, the latter being their most successful song, hitting #4 on the charts and staying on the charts for 16 weeks, and the official music video on YouTube has been viewed over 660 million times.

Today’s song is one released by the British rock group The Who in the winter of 1964-65. “I Can’t Explain” was written by Pete Townshend and produced by Shel Talmy. The Scorpions recorded and released it in 1989 for their compilation album “Best Of Rockers ‘n’ Ballads”. It was released as a single through Polydor Records and got all the way to #5 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. Running 3:22 and produced by Keith Olsen, the lyrics go like this:

Got a feeling inside (can’t explain)

It’s a certain kind (can’t explain)

I feel hot and cold (can’t explain)

Yeah, down in my soul, yeah (can’t explain)

I said (can’t explain)

I’m feeling good now, yeah, but (can’t explain)

Dizzy in the head and I’m feeling blue

The things you’ve said, well, maybe they’re true

I’m gettin’ funny dreams again and again

I know what it means, but

Can’t explain

I think it’s love

Try to say it to you

When I feel blue

But I can’t explain (can’t explain)

Yeah, hear what I’m saying, girl (can’t explain)

Dizzy in the head and I’m feeling bad

The things you’ve said have got me real mad

I’m gettin’ funny dreams again and again

I know…

Great remake of the original version by The Who!!