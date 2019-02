ARGLYE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A year ago at this time, Liberty Christian High School graduate Luke Laufenberg, the son of former Cowboys quarterback and CBS 11 Sports Director Babe Laufenberg, was in the fight of his life.

Luke was battling a rare form of Leukemia.

His weight was down to 150 pounds last Spring.

Pronounced cancer-free last May, on Wednesday he got a scholarship to play tight end for the UTEP Miners.