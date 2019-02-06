Filed Under:Arrest, crazy, Crime, Dallas, DFW News, North Dallas, Police, suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)  – Police in Dallas have arrested a man who briefly eluded them, first on foot, then by car and again on foot.

The shirtless, tattooed man took off in a SUV, crashed through a black apartment gate, hit a street light then took off on foot again. A mother and her children scurried out of his way.

Bloody and running, he climbed over a brick wall into a nearby residential area.

He tried to steal another car but was unsuccessful.

Then he ran into someone’s attached garage, through the home and came out the front door.

Police caught up with the suspect at that point, cornering him in the homeowner’s garage.

An ambulance was called and the suspect was taken away.

 

