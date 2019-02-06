FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a scaffolding collapse on 200 West 7th Street.

MedStar confirmed three people were hurt, one critically.

A witness near the scene tweeted: “Just Just heard a loud boom outside @ RenHotels in downtown FW. 50 and 10 on the scene. Appears to be partial building collapse. Bricks littered the street. Pray nobody was seriously injured.”

