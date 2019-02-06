WATCH LIVE: At Least 3 Injured After Scaffolding Collapse In Fort Worth
Filed Under:DFW News, Fort Worth Fire Department, Injured People, scaffolding

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a scaffolding collapse on 200 West 7th Street.

MedStar confirmed three people were hurt, one critically.

A bystander shot this photo on his cell phone of a worker hanging on for dear life. (photo credit: Witness)

A witness near the scene tweeted: “Just Just heard a loud boom outside @RenHotels in downtown FW. 50 and 10 on the scene. Appears to be partial building collapse. Bricks littered the street. Pray nobody was seriously injured.”

(photo credit: Chopper 11)

(photo credit: Chopper 11)

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s