FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday evening in a parking lot outside of a store in east Fort Worth.

Police responded to the shooting near OK Food Mart at 8650 Meadowbrook Boulevard at around 8 p.m. A victim was found to have been shot and was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as 16-year-old Keondurick Glasco-Young.

During the investigation, police obtained surveillance video that showed an argument had broken out in the parking lot, which appeared to lead to the suspect shooting at the victim.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived and is currently being sought. A description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle has not yet been released.