



Thompson was a conservative radio host who previously worked for Glenn Beck’s The Blaze radio. Beck told theblaze.com that Thompson was “one of those one-in-a-million talents.”

Haltom City Police said wireless earbuds were found, indicating Thompson may not have heard the Amtrak train as he jogged in the same direction of the train.

Ron Phillips, an owner along with Thompson and others in Mojo 5.0 Radio, said Wednesday that he worked with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office to identify Thompson.

Phillips says Thompson was struck less than a mile from the Mojo 5.0 offices in Haltom City in the 2000 block of Carson Road.

Thompson left behind a wife and three children.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Thompson’s family.

