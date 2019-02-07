Filed Under:Arlington, AT&T Stadium, cowboy, crazy, danger, horse, Pro Bull Rider’s Global Cup, Sport


ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Professional bull riders from all over the world have converged in Arlington for the sport’s world cup.

Top ranking bull riders like American Jess Lockwood, Brazil’s João Ricardo Vieira and Jose Vitor Leme are just a few of the top-ranked athletes competing.

They’re going up against massive, Texas-sized bulls with names like “Spotted Demon”, “Wicked Stick” and “Big Guns.”

It’s a spectacle sure to please crowds.

It’s happening Feb. 9 – 10 at AT&T Stadium. Click here for tickets.

Bucking action during the bull rinding competition at a rodeo. (photo credit: Getty Images)

 

