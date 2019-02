DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas police officer was arrested Wednesday for threatening a family member with a “deadly weapon,” a second-degree felony.

Senior Cpl. Jeremy Courson was arrested by the Mansfield Police Department for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which was for a threat against a family member.

Dallas police said Courson has been with the department since August 2009. He’s been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.