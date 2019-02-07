  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DFW News, General Manager Jon Daniels, Hunter Pence, minor league contract, MLB, spring training, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Former All-Star outfielder Hunter Pence has agreed to a minor league contract with his hometown Texas Rangers and will attend major league spring training.

General Manager Jon Daniels said Thursday that the 35-year-old outfielder, who played winter ball, has a long track record of being a great teammate and is a winning player.

Hunter Pence #8 and Joe Panik #12 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates after they both scored against the San Diego Padres in the bottom of the seventh inning at AT&T Park on September 25, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Pence dealt with a thumb injury early last season, when he played 97 games for San Francisco. He hit .226 with four homers and 24 RBIs, all career lows.

The three-time All-Star played at UT Arlington, only a few miles from the Rangers home stadium.

The Houston Astros took him in the second round of the 2004 amateur draft.

Pence is a .280 career hitter in 12 big league seasons with Houston, Philadelphia and San Francisco, where he was part of two World Series championships.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s