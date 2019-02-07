FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – On the evening of February 5 a teenaged boy was shot and killed in a parking lot outside an east Fort Worth store, today police are asking for your help identifying and locating a person of interest in the murder.

Police were called to an area near the OK Food Mart, on Meadowbrook Drive near Eastchase Parkway, on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found 16-year-old Keondurick Glasco-Young had indeed been shot. The teen, a former student at Southwest High School, was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

The Fort Worth Police Department Homicide Unit has surveillance video near where the shooting happened and wants to speak to the person seen in the video above, walking near the entrance of a business.

The person of interest is a black male, who stands approximately 5’10”. At the time surveillance video was captured, the man was wearing a camouflage jacket and had shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the identity of the person of interest is asked to call 817-392-4374.