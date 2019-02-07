IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police took to Twitter on Thursday to raise awareness about human trafficking.

The police department asked followers to join them by posting a photo with a red X on their hands.

They also shared some shocking statistics.

In Texas alone, about 79,000 minors are victims of sex trafficking, Irving Police said.

Did you know that approximately 79,000 minors and youth are victims of #SexTrafficking in Texas? #EndItMovement ❌ pic.twitter.com/XZKFoBRiuo — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) February 7, 2019

The average age that a teen enters sex trafficking in the U.S. is 12 to 14-years-old.

55% of forced labor victims are women & girls. The average age a teen enters the sex trade in the U.S. is 12-14 years old. #EndItMovement #EndItMovement❌ pic.twitter.com/kTYobmg41F — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) February 7, 2019

If you or someone you know is a victim, the number for the National Human Trafficking Resource Center is 1-888-373-7888.