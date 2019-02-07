Comments
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police took to Twitter on Thursday to raise awareness about human trafficking.
The police department asked followers to join them by posting a photo with a red X on their hands.
They also shared some shocking statistics.
In Texas alone, about 79,000 minors are victims of sex trafficking, Irving Police said.
The average age that a teen enters sex trafficking in the U.S. is 12 to 14-years-old.
If you or someone you know is a victim, the number for the National Human Trafficking Resource Center is 1-888-373-7888.