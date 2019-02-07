



Grand Prairie police gathered at White Rock Lake and deployed a drone to search for missing mother of two, Weltzin Garcia

Police initially started their search Wednesday and ended it after having “exhausted their efforts.” After breaking overnight, their search resumed Thursday.

According to family, the missing 26-year-old and her boyfriend, Alfonso Hernandez, were first reported missing from their home in Grand Prairie. Family said Garcia and Hernandez have two children together.

Both children are safe with family.

Mounted police and K-9 units also joined the search.

Garcia’s twin sister told CBS 11 News there was a domestic dispute where Hernandez allegedly hit Garcia a few weeks ago, leading to a restraining order against him. According to police, the department had issued an arrest warrant to Hernandez for an alleged assault just days before the couple vanished.

Atziry Garcia believes her sister is in danger. The couple’s car and some of their belongings were found by Dallas police near White Rock Lake, which led to a search in the area. The search was focused on a wooded area near the lake where officers and a K-9 unit investigated. Police re-visited the area Thursday.

“Alfonso, if you have my sister, please bring her back. If you don’t wanna go back with your family, it’s fine. But I’m sure my sister wants to get back with her kids. Please just bring my sister back… Alive or dead, just tell us something. We just want to know… Just need an answer for your kids,” said Atziry Garcia.

Adding to the family’s distress, Atziry said Hernandez sent his family a “goodbye” text on Tuesday.