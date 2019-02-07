Filed Under:Allen, Child abuse, Criminal, DFW News, Dontarious Jamal Scott, Evil, jail, Kids, Online Solicitation, plano, Rapist, sex offender

ALLEN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Allen Police Department is currently investigating a sexual abuse of a child offense involving Dontarious Jamal Scott, 22, of Plano.

Dontarious Jamal Scott, 22, of Plano (photo credit: Allen Police Dept.)

He was arrested on January 9 on charges of Criminal Trespass. However, further investigation lead to arrest warrants for Sexual Abuse of a Child and Online Solicitation of a Minor.

Police are asking if anyone else was victimized by Scott, please contact Investigator Carolyn Crawford at 972.633.6778.

To send an anonymous tip via text message to the Allen Police Department, text keyword ALLENPD and your tip to 847411 (tip411).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s