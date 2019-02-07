ALLEN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Allen Police Department is currently investigating a sexual abuse of a child offense involving Dontarious Jamal Scott, 22, of Plano.

He was arrested on January 9 on charges of Criminal Trespass. However, further investigation lead to arrest warrants for Sexual Abuse of a Child and Online Solicitation of a Minor.

Police are asking if anyone else was victimized by Scott, please contact Investigator Carolyn Crawford at 972.633.6778.

To send an anonymous tip via text message to the Allen Police Department, text keyword ALLENPD and your tip to 847411 (tip411).