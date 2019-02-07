GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – His career has skyrocketed into super stardom in just a few short years, and now Post Malone, the 23-year old recording artist from Grapevine, is walking into the 2019 Grammys with four nominations including album and record of the year.

CBS 11 sat down with his father, Rich Post, at the family’s home in Grapevine to talk about his son’s major success.

When speaking about his Grammy nominations and looking back at the past few years Rich Post said, “Five years ago when this really started nobody would say you are going to win one or be nominated for one. Or you’d be the most streamed artist on Spotify in the world. It’s just crazy how things happen… I still see that kid that would dress up in his Ninja costume for Halloween. Or the goofy kid that was performing at the family talent shows.”

The singer and songwriter was born Austin Post. He and his family moved down to Grapevine from upstate New York when he was just a young boy.

Rich Post said his son learned to play the guitar on the popular video game Guitar Hero and then figured out how to play the real guitar.

Soon after that he was performing for his first crowds at Napoli’s Italian Café on Main Street in Grapevine.

The restaurant’s general manage Jaime Gage remembered those days, saying, “He played a lot of southern rock, a lot of country. You wouldn’t expect it from him now, but he did a great job.”

Soon after graduating high school, Post Malone was off to California to chase the big dream.

Fast forwarding to today, he is setting and breaking all kinds of streaming records for his music and gaining adoring fans by the truckloads all across the world.

While speaking to his dad, CBS 11 had a chance to speak with Post Malone on FaceTime where he said he appreciated all the support from his fans and friends back home in North Texas.

“What’s going on guys? We love you very much, and I appreciate all the support and we’re going to try and keep kicking a** and making it work,” he said.