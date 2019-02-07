DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Mesquite High School’s Band Director was arrested and charged in Dallas for online solicitation of a minor.

According to the Dallas Morning News, James Earl Cude, 54, agreed to meet a Dallas detective who was posing as a 13-year-old boy on Grindr, a social networking app for the LGBTQ community.

The detective had received multiple messages from Cude, saying how he’d like to perform sex acts on the boy, according to the arrest affidavit.

When Cude went to a Lakewood restaurant to meet up with who he thought was a boy, police were there to arrest him.

Cude is on administrative leave pending the result of the investigation, per district policy, district officials said in a letter to parents. Counselors and administrators will be available to help students.

“Mesquite ISD and the staff of North Mesquite share your surprise and extreme disappointment,” the letter said. “The Big Blue Band has a reputation for excellence and honor — two qualities that will not be tarnished by this turn of events.”

He previously taught at Whitesboro High School in Grayson County.