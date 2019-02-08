



When Rowlett firefighters responded to a car fire Wednesday morning, amid the flames they found the charred remains of a man.

The white Honda was parked in a secluded area at Dalrock Rd. and McCleery Ln.

The Rowlett Police Department and the Rowlett Arson Investigator investigated the fire and identified the person inside the burned vehicle but aren’t releasing his name.

Rowlett Police contacted the family of the deceased male and determined he was battling mental illness. His family told police that he was seeking help, but also had expressed suicidal thoughts.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office conducted examination and no indicators of foul play were found.

Police have classified the car fire as a suicide.