DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Mavericks waived power forward and center Zach Randolph two days after acquiring him, while sending Harrison Barnes to Sacramento in a trade that will give Dallas salary-cap relief.

Randolph and forward Justin Jackson were sent to the Mavericks in a deal put together while Barnes was playing for Dallas in a 99-93 win over Charlotte on Wednesday. Jackson was active for Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Randolph, 37, never played for the Kings in his second season with them. He was a frequent Dallas foe during his eight seasons with Memphis. A day after the trade, Mavericks president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson said he didn’t expect Randolph to play for the club.

Randolph averages 16.6 points and 9.1 rebounds and has played in 17 seasons with five teams.

By trading Barnes, the Mavericks put themselves in position to acquire another front-line player to complement Luka Doncic and the 2018 All-Star Kristaps Porzingis.

Dallas traded for Porzingis last week in a seven-player deal with New York that starters Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews and center DeAndre Jordan to the Knicks. Porzingis won’t play this season as he continues to recover from a knee injury sustained last February.

