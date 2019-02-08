There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the southern half of North Texas until 3 a.m. Saturday. The advisory does not include the immediate Dallas/Fort Worth area.

There is a slight chance of sleet in the southern areas of North Texas for Friday afternoon into the late night hours. Temperatures will be just at or slightly above freezing so major travel problems are not anticipated. But there could be a few slick spots, mainly on some elevated surfaces and/or roads. Possibly up to 1/4” of sleet is possible at worst.

In the DFW area, we’ll be on the northern edge of this sleet area. Any sleet would be very light and problems not expected. If the area of precipitation moves a little farther north, that could change.

Any sleet or rain will end by early Saturday morning.