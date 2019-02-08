FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Fort Worth woman was convicted of child endangerment in the 2015 death of her 2-year-old son in a horrific attack blamed on her boyfriend.

Jessica Langlais, who was 21 at the time of her son’s murder, was indicted on a capital murder charge but jurors on Friday found her guilty of the lesser endangerment charge. The penalty phase has begun in a case that could mean up to two years in state jail for Langlais over the death of her son, Adrian.

She testified the toddler’s fatal injuries were caused by her boyfriend. Prosecutors say Christian Tyrrell smashed the toddler’s head against a wall.

Tyrrell in 2017 was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without chance for parole.

Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty for Tyrrell, who testified Langlais caused her son’s injuries.

Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson said in a statement Thursday that Tyrrell was “not fit to be a member of society.”

