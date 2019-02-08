FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Eighteen-year-old Michael Kyle Sewell of Fort Worth was charged Friday with conspiring to provide material support and resources to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistani-based foreign terrorist organization.

As set forth in the complaint, Sewell recruited another man he “met” online to join Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Unbeknownst to Sewel, that man was an undercover FBI agent. The 18-year-old allegedly gave him contact information for someone within the terrorist organization who could facilitate the agent’s travel to Pakistan.

“Sewell allegedly used social media to recruit and encourage an individual to travel overseas to join a foreign terrorist organization and conspired with that person to provide material support to that organization,” said Assistant Attorney General Demers.

The complaint says Sewell coached the agent about what to say to convince his connection that he was sincere in his desire to fight for LeT. Sewell also contacted the facilitator to vouch for the agent’s authenticity. Sewell told both the agent and his contact that he would kill the agent if he turned out to be a spy.

The undercover agent made contact with the contact and made arrangements to travel to Pakistan to join LeT.

“We stay on constant alert for radicals plotting attacks targeting citizens of the United States, here or abroad,” said U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox. “Countering terrorist threats is our highest priority, and we will continue to work to stem the flow of foreign fighters abroad and bring justice to those who attempt to provide material support to foreign terror organizations. I would like to thank the FBI and our Joint Terrorism Task Force partners for all that they do to keep our communities safe.”