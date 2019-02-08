  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Last weekend it was southbound, and now this weekend it’s northbound. All lanes of northbound Highway 121 between 114 and 635 will be closed this weekend as crews continue to work on a new Bass Pro Drive bridge.

The closure just north of DFW Airport is expected to last from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday. Construction crews will be working to set beams for the future bridge over Highway 121.

Other closures associated with the construction will be the northbound 121 off-ramp to FM 2499 and the westbound 635 off-ramp to 121.

The alternative route will be to take 114 and then exit on Freeport Parkway. From that exit, you can take Royal Lane or continue on Freeport Parkway to 635.

There is expected to be some construction on the alternative routes, so you will want to be aware that there may be some traffic delays.

