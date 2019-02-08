FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The champ is here!

A steer named Bently belonging to Aven Horn of Abilene, Texas took the crown Friday for Grand Champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show.

The 2-year-old steer weighed in at almost 1,400 pounds.

Horn said steer-showing runs in the family.

“Ever since I was born, my dad and mom both did this when they were little, so I was raised around it but I started showing steers in third grade,” said Horn.

Horn competed against young people from all but one Texas country for the top prize.

Last year’s grand champion sold for $200,000.

Horn said she plans to use her winnings for college. She hopes to go to Texas A&M.