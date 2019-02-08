  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDFW Outdoorsman
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMAlliance of American Football Pre Game
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aven Horn, Bently, DFW News, Fort Worth Stock Show, grand champion steer, Livestock

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The champ is here!

A steer named Bently belonging to Aven Horn of Abilene, Texas took the crown Friday for Grand Champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show.

The steer named Bently belongs to Aven Horn of Abilene (CBS 11)

The 2-year-old steer weighed in at almost 1,400 pounds.

Horn, 13, said steer-showing runs in the family.

“Ever since I was born, my dad and mom both did this when they were little, so I was raised around it but I started showing steers in third grade,” said Horn. “He (Bently) has a great personality and always so loving and kind towards people.  Even if we’re having a bad day, he’s always still so kind.”

Horn competed against young people from all but one Texas country for the top prize.

Last year’s grand champion sold for $200,000.

Horn said she plans to use her winnings for college.  She hopes to go to Texas A&M.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s